Doherty accuses Minister of being ‘tone deaf’ over salary hike decision

A Donegal Deputy has accused the Public Expenditure Minister of being 'tone deaf' over the Government's approval of an €81,000 pay hike for the next secretary general of the Department of Health.

Minister Michael McGrath told the Finance Committee yesterday it was the “right decision” to increase the salary from €211,000 to €292,000.

An open competition is under way for the position.

During the online Oireachtas committee, Deputy Pearse Doherty hit out at the decision and claimed the Minister was out of touch with society: