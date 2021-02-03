Doing away with Northern Ireland protocol ‘unrealistic’

The Foreign Affairs Minister says doing away with the Northern Ireland protocol is unrealistic.

The North's First and Deputy First Ministers will hold talks with the European Commission and the British Government today over it's implementation, as the DUP has launched a campaign for the protocol to be scrapped.

It follows Europe's decision to trigger and subsequently revoke Article 16 of the protocol on Friday.

Some checks at Northern Irish ports have been halted over fears for staff safety after graffiti opposing the Irish Sea border was painted in Loyalist areas.

Minister Simon Coveney says the Government is willing to engage with the DUP to make the protocol work for everyone:

Meanwhile Chair of the European Affairs Commission and Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh has been reacting to the developments on today's Nine Til Noon Show.

Deputy McHugh says what has happened is wrong and it's important now to get accountability: