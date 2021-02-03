Confirmed – St Columbcille’s Village residents to be vaccinated next week

It's been confirmed that the residents of St Columbcille's Village in Clonmany will receive their Covid-19 vaccine next week.

Minister Charlie McConalogue received confirmation that the centre will be include in the vaccination programme next week.

It comes after a campaign to ensure the residents at the facility would be vaccinated after they were omitted from the first tranche of vaccines issued to nursing homes on the grounds, the centre was not nurse-led.

Minister McConalogue says all centres similar to St Columbcille Village across that country that were not included in the first rollout will now also be included in a new priority vaccination group: