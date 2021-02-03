Cllr insists gritters should operate throughout the night

The Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar MD has insisted that gritters should operate throughout the night, particularly during an extreme weather alert.

Currently, gritters here do not operate between the hours of midnight and 6am with concern locally among some motorists who have to use untreated routes during that time frame.

The Council is being urged to review its policy but it's understood that due to a number of operational reasons it's currently not feasible.

However, Cllr Gary Doherty says local authorities elsewhere have gritters out during the night, so he doesn't see why the Council here can't adopt something similar: