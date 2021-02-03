Surge in Covid deaths due to ‘restrictions lifted before Christmas’

The recent surge in Covid deaths is directly due to restrictions being lifted before Christmas, according to Professor Gabriel Scally.

A daily-record of 101 deaths were confirmed here yesterday, while one of those people was 19-years-old.

However, the lowest number of cases since December 28th was also recorded, with 879 new infections.

15 of the new cases were in Donegal with the county's incidence rate now at 425.4.

The chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, says we have a long way to go to bring the virus under control.

Professor Scally says the recent death toll is a tragedy.