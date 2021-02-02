Warning over increase in Garda checkpoints this week

The Letterkenny Garda Division will be redoubling their efforts this week with extra checkpoints operating on a larger scale from tomorrow.

Anybody who is undertaking an essential journey is being advised to expect delays and leave some extra time for your journey.

People are also being reminded that if a driver is found to be in breach of non-essential travel regulations that both the driver and adult passenger can be fined.

Garda Niall Maguire has been outlining what motorists can expect at the checkpoints: