A Donegal Councillor believes tourism in Donegal needs to be examined as a whole.

It comes as Donegal County Council has started a process of looking at the industry and has brought in tourism consultants to do so in a bid to capitalise on the year ahead.

Councillor Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig raised questions in relations to the pros and cons of tourism in the county.

He believes in the first instance, the wage structure for those working in the industry must be looked at :