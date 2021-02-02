Still no vaccine timeline for Inishowen facility

There's still no timeline or guarantee as to when all residents and staff at the St Columbcille Village in Clonmany will be vaccinated.

The facility run by care assistants, provides care to almost 30 residents over the age of 70 and there's on-going concern over the delay in the vaccine roll out.

As part of plans for the national programme, all aged over 65 in long term facilities were due to be vaccinated by January 24th but with no nurses working on site in Clonmany, the centre is said to fall between two stools.

Cathal Doherty, whose father lives in the facility, says while it's positive that discussions are taking place, there are fears that only a certain proportion of residents will be vaccinated initially, and that would be unacceptable: