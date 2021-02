A record 101 deaths from covid 19 have been announced today.

The number of cases of coronavirus recorded is 879, the lowest number of daily cases so far this year.

383 of the cases are in Dublin, 79 in Cork, 53 in Galway, 40 in Limerick, 43 in Meath and the remaining 290 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

1,388 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU.