People can't expect to visit beaches in the summer that aren't in their own localities, according to the Chief Medical Officer.

Dr Tony Holohan says it isn't realistic to expect to be in a position to have a holiday abroad in the coming months.

Yesterday, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary says he expects the numbers of people flying with the airline to increase in the summer months.

Dr Holohan says the advice is to avoid non-essential travel: