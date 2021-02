Latest figures show an increase in hoax calls to the Donegal Fire Service.

In 2018, there were 7 hoax calls but that increased to 13 in 2019.

In total, the fire service attended 456 fires in 2019 down from 588 in 2018.

Crews attended 139 Road Traffic collisions in 2019 compared to 173 the year before.

There were a total of 825 call outs across 2019 down from 916 in 2018.