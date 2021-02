There's a flood warning in parts this morning as a status yellow rain warning is in operation.

The alert for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo began overnight and runs until later tonight, with up to 40 millimetres of rain possible.

Met Eireann says there is a risk of localised flooding in the areas.

Carlow Weather's Alan O'Reilly says people in those areas should be wary of river levels: