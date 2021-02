The DUP is calling on all unionist party's to come together and undermine the Northern Ireland Brexit Protocol.

The party has warned it wants to send a signal to Dublin that North-South relationships are impacted by the protocol, and they won't act like they are normal.

It insists that Northern Ireland must be freed from the Protocol and its problems.

The DUP is also calling on the UK government to use all its powers to remove any barriers to unfettered trade within the UK.