Donegal pharmacists pen letter to Minister over vaccine concerns

The Health Minister is being urged to clarify the timeline as to when pharmacists and their frontline staff can expect to receive their vaccinations against Covid-19.

It comes as almost 70 pharmacists in Donegal have sent a joint-letter offering to play their part in the rollout of the vaccination programme.

Every year, including this year, GP's and pharmacies have worked together to distribute approximately 1.7 million doses of the flu vaccine.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says there's no reason why, with proper planning, that this couldn't also be the case for the Covid-19 vaccinations: