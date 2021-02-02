Derry City Announce the signing of Danny Lupano



Derry City have announced that Hull City defender Danny Lupano is rejoining the Brandywell club on a 6-month loan deal as preparations for the new season gather pace.

The 20-year old Belgian really impressed in his very brief spell at Derry at the start of last season before the pandemic put paid to the move after just four games.

Lupano spent the second half of 2020 at Kings Lynn Town, but took little convincing to give it another go in the SSE Airtricity League once the City boss Declan Devine came calling.

Derry's first game of the new season is away to newly promoted Longford Town on Sat.20th of March