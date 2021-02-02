Calls for Tenant Purchase Scheme review to be published

A Donegal County Councillor is calling for a review into the Tenant Purchase Scheme to be published as a matter of urgency.

The Scheme, which allows a pathway for people in social housing to buy out their home, had been previously deemed too rigid with a very low uptake over the years.

A review of the scheme got underway around two years ago but the details or possible overhaul to the terms and conditions have yet to be released.

Local Cllr Martin McDermott says a lot of families locally want to avail of the scheme but are currently unable to do so: