Broad welcome locally to phased reopening of special education

A Donegal INTO Representative says the public health advice was key in the planned phase return for special education.

Special schools will reopen at 50 percent capacity in less than two weeks, followed by special-needs classes in mainstream schools later in the month.

But advocacy groups say many children in mainstream primary school classes or secondary students aren't part of the plan.

Speaking on today's Nine Till Noon Show, Central Executive Community Representative for Donegal with the INTO Aine McGinley says staff and pupils concerned should now feel safe in returning to school:

John Harron, Principal of St. Bernadette's Special School in Letterkenny says they plan to stick to the guidelines of 50% capacity: