The body of a woman has been recovered from Lough Swilly.

A major search operation was launched yesterday after a woman was reported missing.

Garda have confirmed that the body of a woman in her 40s was discovered on the shoreline at Fortstewart, Ramelton.

As this is understood to be a personal tragedy incident and foul play is not suspected no further details are available.

A file is being prepared for the Coroner.