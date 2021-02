Tributes continue to be paid to the late Dr Tom McGinley who passed away in recent days.

Dr McGinley was instrumental in establishing the Foyle Hospice in 1985 and supporter of the development of the Donegal Hospice.

The Gweedore native was laid to rest yesterday.

Dr Anne Callaghan, Vice Chair of the Donegal Hospice, on today's Nine til Noon Show, described Dr McGinley as a legend who touched the hearts of many: