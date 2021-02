Talks will continue today on the future of this summer's traditional State Exams.

The Government is hopeful a phased return to schools can take place over the next couple of weeks.

It comes as 1,247 more Covid-19 infections have been detected, 31 in Donegal, while 15 more people have died, and last night there were 211 people with the virus in ICU.

Professor Sam McConkey from the RCSI says the health system needs to go beyond simply testing close contacts: