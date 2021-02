The fixtures for this year's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season are set to be released at 5 o'clock.

The Premier Division is scheduled to get underway on the 19th of March with the First Division due to start the following week.

Earlier, the date for the President's Cup tie between league champions Shamrock Rovers and cup holders Dundalk was confirmed.

It'll take place on Friday March 12th at Tallaght Stadium.