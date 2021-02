Over 26,000 people in the Western Trust which covers Derry and Tyrone have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has been visiting the Foyle Arena in Derry where over 11,000 vaccines have been administered since it opened last month.

Councillor Brian Tierney has been paying tribute to the healthcare staff assisting in the vaccine rollout: