A new fund for tourism businesses which are not covered by the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme has been established by Failte Ireland.

It will be worth a total of 55 million euro, and the body says it will cover a wide range of companies.

Many businesses in the tourism sector may not be eligible for the C-R-S-S, despite a significant downturn in revenue.

Failte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly outlines who might be able to receive some of the funds: