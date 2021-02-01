Fisheries deal described as ‘greatest sell-out’

A Donegal priest says the Irish Government negotiated a Fisheries Deal with EU partners but came home with a tin of sardines.

The fisheries deal struck during Brexit negotiations means 25% of fish stocks caught by European boats in British waters will be handed back to the UK.

Fr John Joe Duffy whose described the deal as the 'greatest sell-out', claims the cut in quota will come at a cost of around €70m for the fishing industry in the North West.

He doesn't accept that the deal reached was the best that was on the table during negotiations: