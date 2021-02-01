Finn Harps announce signing of goalkeeper Luke McNicholas

Finn Harps have announced the signing of goalkeeper Luke McNicholas on loan from Sligo Rovers.

The 21 year old will spend the first half of the season in Ballybofey.

According to Finnharps.ie the Mayo man, who recently penned a new two year deal with the Bit O’ Red, has been with the club for the past six years. He has made three senior appearances in that time and has deputised for Ed McGinty for the past 18 months.

Ollie Horgan told Finnharps.ie this year more than any other it is vital to have a strong panel of players to call upon and Luke certainly adds to that.