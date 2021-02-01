Eastwood calls on unionist politicians to dial down rhetoric as EU row continues

The leader of the SDLP is calling on unionist politicians to dial down their language as the row with the EU rumbles on.

It comes after the bloc sought to trigger article 16 of the NI protocol to control the export of coronavirus vaccines.

First Minister Arlene Foster branded the move as an act of aggression, while the leader of the Ulster Unionist party Steve Aiken accused the EU Commission of tearing up the Good Friday Agreement.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood admits it was a 'huge mistake' but he lays the blame elsewhere: