Donegal organisations to benefit from €20m Strengthening Disability Services Fund

Two Donegal organisations are to receive funding as part of the first tranche of the €20m Strengthening Disability Services Fund.

iCARE's, iADULT Day Service has been allocated just over €1,300 for assistive technology while Donegal Horizons has received €5,600 in funding to go towards assistive technology also.

The one-off grants, announced as part of Budget 2021, are being provided to reform disability services across the country, build the capacity of disability organisations and to improve the quality of life of those who rely on these services.