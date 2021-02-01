Childline calling on Donegal families to get climbing this month

Childline, is calling on individuals and families in Donegal and across the country to get climbing in February to help raise vital funds.

The service is highlighting how young and old alike can make a difference for children by taking on the ‘Climb for Childline’ challenge and picking a peak to conquer this month.

ISPCC Childline Director of Fundraising and Development, Sarah Joyce, says children and young people have faced significant challenges since schools were closed in March last year.

The service is receiving up to 800 calls, texts and online contacts from children in Donegal and across Ireland every day and night.

Childline costs €4.2 million to run every year and rely on donations for 90 per cent of funding.

Childline are calling on people of all ages to make February the month they take on the 'Climb for Childline Challenge'- all from the comfort of your own home or local area.

To get involved simply pick a peak or distance of your choice, share the goal with your family, teammates or climb solo and create a Facebook donation page to help you reach your target.

More information on starting the challenge can be found at www.ispcc.ie/climb-for-childline.