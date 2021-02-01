Airtricity League Fixture’s 2021 Season Announced

The fixture's for the 2021 season were announced today , with the season set to begin on the 19th of March , Finn Harp's first game of the season is at home to Bohemian's on the 19th March followed by away to Dundalk on the 26th March ,Derry city Begin their campaign away to Longford town on the 20th March while City's first home game is against Defending Champion's Shamrock Rover's on the 26th March the 1st Northwest Derby take's place in the Brandywell on the 3rd of May, Sligo Rover's begin their campaign on the 20th March at home to Dundalk

SSE Airtricity League Full Fixture list in available on the below link:

https://mcusercontent.com/67e524e5a6ebc3f6590f643f1/files/11edf569-3809-424a-be85-7aeddf9be6c2/2021_Season_SSE_Airtricity_League_Fixture_List_Feb_010221.01.pdf