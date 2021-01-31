Unaccompanied Learner Driver caught travelling at 166km/h

Gardaí in Donegal are urging all motorists to adhere to the speed limits.

It comes as Gardai in Buncrana detected a motorist travelling at 149km/h in a 100KPH zone yesterday evening.

While gardai in Letterkenny detected an unaccompanied learner driver travelling at 166km/h yesterday.

As the driver was an unaccompanied holder of a provisional licence, the vehicle was seized. The driver was arrested and will now face a Court appearance.

Gardai are reminding the public that all Learner Permit drivers must be accompanied by a qualified driver.

They say the 'Clancy Amendment' was introduced in 2018 in order to improve safety on roads, by providing An Garda Síochána with an additional power to seize vehicles from Learner drivers who are found to be driving a vehicle without being accompanied by a qualified driver.