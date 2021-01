Motorists are being urged to drive with caution as a snow and ice warning for 18 counties remains in place until 6pm.

The status yellow alert's been issued for for counties including Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan. While a warning for Donegal has been extended until 10 o clock tomorrow morning.

Met Eireann says wintry falls with some accumulations is possible.

Elaine O'Sullivan, AA Roadwatch Editor, says it's important to plan your journey: