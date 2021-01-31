Driver fined outside Ballybofey for non-essential travel

Gardai say they continue to implement the 4 E's engage, explain, encourage and as a last resort, enforce at their checkpoints.

It comes as Gardai in Ballybofey were conducting an Operation Fanacht checkpoint yesterday afternoon at Mcgrory's Brae, when they encountered a driver who was believed to be conducting a non essential journey.

A Fixed Payment Notice was issued for breach of the Covid travel restrictions.

Gardaí say they had engaged with the driver involved in recent weeks and had previously advised against non essential travel.