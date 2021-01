1,247 more people have been infected with Covid-19, and 15 more patients have died.

430 of the latest cases are in Dublin, with 97 in Wexford and 87 in Cork. There are 31 new cases in Donegal today.

Incidence rates have continued to fall, but one in every two hundred people in the country has tested positive in the last fortnight.

39 more people with the virus have been admitted to hospital, bringing the total to 1,516.