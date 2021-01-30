Public information campaign to be rolled out on vaccination of over 70s

The Tánaiste expects the first doses of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to be administered here in April.

The company says its jab is 100 per cent effective at preventing hospitalisations and deaths, and 66 per cent effective overall.

Meanwhile, the AstraZeneca vaccine was approved yesterday - and will be available here in about ten days' time.

A public information campaign will be rolled out this weekend ahead of the vaccination of over 70s.

People in that age group will start to receive their jab from the second week of February.

Dr Denis McCauley from the Irish Medical Organisation says anyone in that category will be called for an appointment by their GP: