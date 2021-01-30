Mark Russell re-signs with Finn Harps for 2021 season

Finn Harps have announced the re-signing of Mark Russell for the 2021 campaign. Russell appeared 20 times for the club in all competitions, including 17 starts.

The Scot returns for his third season with the club, having signed initially in March of 2019. He told finnharps.ie: “I’m delighted to be back. Last season was good for me personally and for the team. We’ve kept a lot of the squad together so hopefully we can build on that this year and see where it takes us.”

Despite featuring predominantly as a left back, Russell was the club’s top scorer in the Premier Division last season with three goals, including a brace at Dalymount Park to kick-start ‘the Great Escape.’

Speaking after the signing, Ollie Horgan said: “Mark is a good lad and we’re pleased he’ll be back with us again this year. He scored a couple of vital goals for us last season and in fairness to him he was played a bit further forward at times and he handled it well.

We’re in for another tough season so it’s great we’ve managed to keep a lot of the lads together and a lot of that is down to the support of our fans and 500club members. Hopefully that continuity will stand to us come the season start in March.”