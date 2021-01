The Minister for European Affairs says the EU caused an 'unnecessary political crisis' in Northern Ireland yesterday.

There was a row after it threatened to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which forms part of the Brexit withdrawal deal.

Brussels wanted to stop the region being used as a backdoor to move Covid-19 vaccines from the bloc into the rest of the UK.

The DUP was furious with the move, and Minister of State, Thomas Byrne, says the EU was in the wrong.