Calls for ongoing Lough Foyle jurisdiction dispute to be resolved

There are further calls for Governments on both sides of the border to seek a resolution from the British Government over the ongoing dispute over the jurisdiction of Lough Foyle.

Derry Councillor Sandra Duffy brought a motion before Derry City and Strabane District Council calling on the local authority to write to the Irish Government and the North's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

It's after her party colleague, Donegal County Councillor Terry Crossan raised the matter with Donegal County Council.

Councillor Duffy says concerns around fishing rights and marine life have been ongoing for years and now with around 60,000 unlicensed oyster trestles it's time the dispute of the ownership of the Lough is resolved: