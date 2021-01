The Tanaiste says he shares the aspiration of a United Ireland.

He was responding in the Dail to calls from Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn for a referendum on Irish Unity to be held.

It comes after a Sunday Times opinion poll revealed that almost half of people in Northern Ireland are in favour of a united Ireland.

Leo Varadkar however, says the focus now instead should be on making the Good Friday Agreement work: