Some employers not putting wellbeing of staff first – Pringle

A Donegal Deputy has told the Dail that the Government's stance that all employers have been putting the health of employees front and centre during the pandemic is not true.

Deputy Thomas Pringle also spoke of how a recent study by the Donegal Women's Network reinforces concerns he raised over deprivation and the impacts of Covid-19.

He called for the Enhanced Illness Benefit to be reinstated for those whose employer fails to facilitate their need to work from home:

In response, Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O'Brien failed to give a commitment on the matter: