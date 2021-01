The Housing Minister has accused Sinn Fein of trying to shout Ministers down and then effectively storming out of the Dail.

Darragh O'Brien made the comments after Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty was raising issues surrounding the Shared Equity Scheme.

The Minister was then allocated less a minute to answer the five questions from Deputy Doherty.

When Minister O'Brien was speaking Deputy Doherty intervened saying he refused to answer any of his questions and accused the Minister of attacking him: