Oisin Orr named Donegal Sport Star Overall Winner for 2020

Oisin Orr was named the overall winner of the 2020 Donegal Sports Star Awards in an award ceremony that took place virtually for the very first time in its 45-year history.
Orr had a fantastic season riding 39 winners including his first Grade One win in the Irish St Ledger where he won on board the 7/1 shot Search For A Song for trainer Dermot Weld.
To date, the Rathmullan man has ridden over 130 winners and earlier in the night he earned the Professional Sports Achievement Award.
You can watch the awards ceremony by clicking on the link below.
2020 Category Award Winners are...
Team of the Year
Clomany B
Schools Category- Primary
St Bernadette's, Letterkenny
Schools Category- Secondary
St Eunan's, Letterkenny
Professional Sports Achievement Award
Oisin Orr
Brendan McDaid Memorial Award
Siobhan Coyle- Fanad Gaels
Manager of the Year
Kevin McLaughlin- Clonmany B
International Achievement Award
Rhys Irwin
Special Recognition Award
Mickey McCann- Donegal Senior Hurlers
Appreciation Award
Danny McGonigle
Youth Award
Adrienne Gallen
Overall Winner
Oisin Orr
Hall of Fame
Patsy McGowan - Finn Harps