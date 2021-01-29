Oisin Orr named Donegal Sport Star Overall Winner for 2020

Oisin Orr was named the overall winner of the 2020 Donegal Sports Star Awards in an award ceremony that took place virtually for the very first time in its 45-year history.

Orr had a fantastic season riding 39 winners including his first Grade One win in the Irish St Ledger where he won on board the 7/1 shot Search For A Song for trainer Dermot Weld.

To date, the Rathmullan man has ridden over 130 winners and earlier in the night he earned the Professional Sports Achievement Award.

You can watch the awards ceremony by clicking on the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/100004846745115/videos/1685958564909019

2020 Category Award Winners are...

Team of the Year

Clomany B

Schools Category- Primary

St Bernadette's, Letterkenny

Schools Category- Secondary

St Eunan's, Letterkenny

Professional Sports Achievement Award

Oisin Orr

Brendan McDaid Memorial Award

Siobhan Coyle- Fanad Gaels

Manager of the Year

Kevin McLaughlin- Clonmany B

International Achievement Award

Rhys Irwin

Special Recognition Award

Mickey McCann- Donegal Senior Hurlers

Appreciation Award

Danny McGonigle

Youth Award

Adrienne Gallen

Overall Winner

Oisin Orr

Hall of Fame

Patsy McGowan - Finn Harps