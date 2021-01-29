Number of Covid patients at LUH drops further

The number of people with Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital has dropped further.

As of last night, there were 75 patients with the virus being treated on site, down from the previous figure of 83.

Meanwhile, the testing of close contacts resumes today after the practice was suspended due to the large number of people with Covid-19 presenting with symptoms.

It comes as 1,552 people are being treated in hospitals around the country for Covid-19 - the figure is down from 1,620 yesterday.

Last night, 216 people were in ICU.

1,466 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday, along with 47 deaths.