More than 2,400 fines issued by Gardai for non-essential travel

16 people were fined yesterday for organising or attending house parties.

It comes as more than 2,400 fines for non-essential travel have been issued so far.

Gardai are warning they now have the power to issue fines to people hosting or attending a house party.

Yesterday 16 people were hit with the penalty as they were caught meeting in homes throughout Limerick, Cork, Galway, and Kilkenny/Carlow.

The fines ranged from 150 euro for being at the gathering to 500 euro for the host.

Since January 11th, Gardai have been issuing fines to people caught breaching travel restrictions.

Over 2,400 €100 fines have been handed out to people who left their homes without a reasonable excuse.

Gardai are also warning that as attending a party is non-essential travel.

So even if it is in your neighbour's house you could be hit with the € 100 non-essential travel fine as well as the 150 euro fine for attending the party.