Dylan Browne McMonagle was back in the winner's enclosure on Friday evening after he rode 11/4 shot Tonkinese to victory for trainer, Joseph O'Brien.

The Donegal jockey finished three and three-quarter lengths ahead of Adrian McGuinness who was on board Raphael in the second race of the day in Dundalk.

The win was the Letterkenny jockey's first of 2021.