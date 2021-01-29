Calls for Inishowen to be prioritised in coastal management strategy

There are calls for Inishowen to be prioritised in a new national coastal management strategy.

Serious concerns have been raised over projections for the peninsula as it relates to coastal erosion which shows areas such as Lagg and part of Ballyliffin Golf Club could be severely impacted into the future.

The Government has announced the new strategy to explore the issue further.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD Cllr Albert Doherty believes this is an ideal opportunity for the case of Inishowen to be heard: