LUH remains under intense pressure

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital says while the number of Covid patients are dropping slightly he's warning against complacency.

83 people with the virus are currently being treated on site at the hospital - 7 in ICU.

Meanwhile significant staff shortages are still affecting the facility due to the impact of Covid-19.

It's estimated that around 150 staff across a range of departments are currently out of work either having tested positive for the virus, being a close contact or are cocooning as they are deemed high risk.

General Manager Shaun Murphy says the hospital remains under intense pressure: