St Eunans among country’s top ten

St Eunan's College has been named among the balls.ie top ten secondary schools in the country that has produced elite sporting talent.

The Letterkenny school had past pupils in the Donegal team that won Sam Maguire in 2012, but its sporting alumni also includes a European medalist in athletics and a Grand Tour stage winner.

Star past pupils include Michael Murphy and Colm McFadden, Mark English - three time European 800m medalist and Phillip Deignan - winner of a stage on the Vuelta Espana.

The number one school name was Good Counsel in New Ross Co. Wexford.

Among their notable past pupils, one of the world's best rugby players in Tadhg Furlong, one of the world's most decorated horsetrainers Aiden O'Brien and Kevin Doyle one of the best Irish strikers of the past 20 years.