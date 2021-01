Donegal's Rhys Irwin has been named the Young Racer of the Year at the Irish Motorbike Awards.

Rhys won the last race of the BSB Superstock 600 Championship back in October.

In what was his rookie year in the class, that win secured second in the overall championship standings.

The awards were held virtually on Wednesday.

Caolan, Rhys' brother was also a nominee in the awards.

Irwin has joined the reigning British Supersport champions Appleyard Macadam Yamaha for 2021.