Public support both sides of border for increased restrictions – Scally

There is public support on both sides of the border for increasing measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, according to a public health expert.

As part of new laws here, a mandatory two week quarantine will apply to anyone arriving into Ireland without a negative PCR test it won't apply to those may travel into the south after flying into airports in the North.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said yesterday plans to deal with international travel should be done in collaboration with Northern Ireland, the UK and the EU.

However, Director at Public Health Belfast and Professor at the University of Bristol, Dr Gabriel Scally says there still is no strategy: