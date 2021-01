The number of people with Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital has fallen.

Currently, there are 97 patients with the virus being treated on site.

The number is down 12 on the previous figure of 109.

Meanwhile, more than 3,000 people have died with Covid-19 in the Republic.

It's after a further 90 deaths were reported yesterday - the second highest daily figure.

But case numbers continue to fall, with the latest daily figure standing at 928 - 38 of the new cases were in Donegal.